Meritorious students in Himachal get laptops

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur launched a laptop distribution programme to provide free laptops to about 20,000 meritorious students of the state under the Srinivasa Ramanujan Student Digital Scheme at a function held Paddal Ground in Mandi on Wednesday.

An amount of ₹83 crore has been spent on this. All the ministers attended the event in their respective districts and distributed laptops to meritorious students on the occasion.

While addressing teachers, students, parents and other dignitaries on the occasion, the chief minister congratulated the meritorious students for getting laptops on the occasion. He said that an educated citizenry was the biggest asset for any democratic society and students are known for their readiness to fight for all right causes since their thoughts are pure and honest. He said this feat of the students would motivate other students to excel in academics and win a laptop next time. He said that Himachal Pradesh has made unprecedented progress in the field of education. He said the state had even surpassed Kerala in several parameters in the field of education, which was an honour for everyone.

Jai Ram Thakur said that the state government was giving topmost priority to providing quality education to the students with a special focus on the education of girl students. He said that in earlier days, people took the education of girls casually, but now the times have changed and girls were excelling in studies. He said that this has ensured women’s empowerment.

“Students are the future of the nation and thus it is vital to focus on their education. The laptops provided by the state government to the students would go a long way in assisting them in their studies,” he said, adding that the pandemic has delayed the distribution of these laptops, but now the state government has provided these laptops to the students.

He said the change in technology has brought a sea change in the education system as well. Thus, modern equipment like laptops, computers, and mobile have become necessary tools for studies, he added.

The chief minister said that the state government has opened a new state university in Mandi to facilitate the students of nearby districts to get higher education nearer their homes. He said that this university would start functioning with full strength at the earliest. He said that the university and college teachers would be provided UGC scales soon.

Jai Ram Thakur also interacted with the meritorious students of different districts. He told the students to work hard as there was no shortcut to success.

Education minister Govind Singh Thakur said the education sector in the state has witnessed unprecedented development under the leadership of the chief minister.

