MeT predicts heavy rain in Himachal, yellow alert sounded

Himachal Pradesh is bracing up for fresh spell of a heavy downpour as the MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5.

The weatherman said there was a possibility of rain at isolated places on Friday.

There is a possibility of rain at most places in the state as the western disturbance is expected to get active again. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for 11 districts except for Lahaul & Spiti on September 4, 5 and 6, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.

The fresh spell of heavy rains may trigger landslides and flash floods and disrupt essential services like communication and water and electricity supply.

Meanwhile, 34 roads were closed for traffic and 15 power transformers were disrupted due to heavy rains in the last 24 hours.

With 73.4 mm rainfall, Dharamshala was the wettest place, followed by Kasauli 22mm, Baijnath 20mm, Berthin and Dalhousie 15mm each, Palampur and Ghumariwn 9mm each, Dharampur 5mm and Shimla and Pandoh 4mm each.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered huge losses in the current monsoon due to heavy rains, flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides. The state has already incurred losses to the tune of nearly ₹2,000 crore.

As on Wednesday, 292 human lives have been lost while 169 houses have been fully damaged and 825 houses have been partially damaged.

The ministry of home affairs had deputed an inter-ministerial central team on request of the state government which visited various parts of Himachal from August 28-30 for an on-the-spot assessment of losses and damages.

The state government has submitted an interim memorandum of loss of ₹1,981.86 crore to the central team. This includes the loss of ₹957.09 crore to the public works department and ₹725.07 crore to the jal shakti department.

