MeT predicts heavy rain in Himachal, yellow alert sounded
Himachal is bracing up for fresh spell of a heavy downpour as MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5
The weatherman said there was a possibility of rain at isolated places on Friday.
There is a possibility of rain at most places in the state as the western disturbance is expected to get active again. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for 11 districts except for Lahaul & Spiti on September 4, 5 and 6, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.
The fresh spell of heavy rains may trigger landslides and flash floods and disrupt essential services like communication and water and electricity supply.
Meanwhile, 34 roads were closed for traffic and 15 power transformers were disrupted due to heavy rains in the last 24 hours.
With 73.4 mm rainfall, Dharamshala was the wettest place, followed by Kasauli 22mm, Baijnath 20mm, Berthin and Dalhousie 15mm each, Palampur and Ghumariwn 9mm each, Dharampur 5mm and Shimla and Pandoh 4mm each.
Himachal Pradesh has suffered huge losses in the current monsoon due to heavy rains, flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides. The state has already incurred losses to the tune of nearly ₹2,000 crore.
As on Wednesday, 292 human lives have been lost while 169 houses have been fully damaged and 825 houses have been partially damaged.
The ministry of home affairs had deputed an inter-ministerial central team on request of the state government which visited various parts of Himachal from August 28-30 for an on-the-spot assessment of losses and damages.
The state government has submitted an interim memorandum of loss of ₹1,981.86 crore to the central team. This includes the loss of ₹957.09 crore to the public works department and ₹725.07 crore to the jal shakti department.
Not paid for months, 7 factory workers consume poison in MP's Indore
Seven employees of a private factory consumed a poisonous substance during a protest over a delay in disbursal of salaries and transfer to another establishment in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. An employee at the factory, Anil Nigam said he ate poison because of difficulties in managing expenses without his salary. "Two days earlier, my employer sacked seven workers. Due to trouble in running home without money, I ate poison in front of the factory," he added.
Top Jaish commander among two militants killed in Sopore encounter
The army said among the two militants killed in Bomai village in Sopore last night, one was acting as the top commander of the Jaish militant group in north Kashmir. A civilian and a soldier were also injured in the operation. Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama had only seven to eight months back joined militant ranks after he went missing from his house.
Uniform academic calendar for Jammu and Kashmir: All board exams to be held in March
The Classes 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by the Board of School Education in Kashmir from this academic session will now be conducted along with the Jammu division in March instead of October-November as the J&K government issues an order for a “uniform academic calendar” in sync with “rest of the country”.
Jammu and Kashmir L-G rolls out RFID system for Vaishno Devi pilgrims for better crowd management
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday rolled out Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) system for the pilgrims visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district. The findings of the inquiry ordered by the L-G and marked to the then home secretary Shaleen Kabra remain unclear till date. Referring to the introduction of the RFID system, Sinha said it will ensure seamless access control with minimal hassle to devotees.
Lt governor Manoj Sinha launches ‘drug-free Jammu and Kashmir’ campaign
Amid a spike in Pakistan's narco-terrorism to fund and fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched a 'drug-free J&K' campaign and said that his government has initiated efforts in right earnest to check drug smuggling from across the border (Pakistan). Sinha asserted that the administration has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drug dealers and drug traffickers.
