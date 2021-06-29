Mewat health official removed on suspicion of joining farmers’ protest drags admn to HC

A Mewat health department official, who was allegedly removed on suspicion of being part of the farmers’ protest, has dragged the local authorities to high court.

Acting on his plea, the HC bench of justice Arun Monga has sought response from the Haryana government by July 16 further restraining the government from making an appointment in his place.

The petitioner Rajuddin claimed before the court that he was appointed on the post of senior treatment supervisor under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) by the Mewat civil surgeon-cum-chairman executive committee (health and family welfare). He worked uninterruptedly since 2014.

But merely on vague allegations/suspicion that he participated in the strike call given by the farmers at Tikri border on December 5, 2020, he was terminated, the court was told, adding that an order in this regard was passed on February 25 without any enquiry, show-cause notice or an opportunity of being heard.

The court was further told that due to the current pandemic scenario, he was earlier unable to challenge the termination order as the courts were working in a restricted manner.