Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg among 2 IAS, 2 IPS officers shifted

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has transferred two IAS officers from Chandigarh with immediate effect.

In exchange, Union ministry of home affairs has transferred to Chandigarh 2010-batch IAS officer Ajay Chagti from Arunachal Pradesh and 2018-batch IAS officer Hari Kallikkat from Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (Getty images)

According to the MHA order, 2008-batch IAS officer Yashpal Garg, who was secretary, health, medical education and research, as well as chief executive officer, Chandigarh Housing Board, has been transferred to Arunachal Pradesh.

Also, 2008-batch IAS officer Vinod P Kavle, secretary, food and supplies and consumer affairs and legal metrology, labour, agriculture, cooperation and sports, has been shifted to Delhi.

Earlier on May 26, the Union ministry of environment, forests and climate change had transferred 1999-batch IFS officer Debendra Dalai, posted as chief conservator of forest and environment director in Chandigarh, to Arunachal Pradesh.

Since taking over the charge of UT health secretary in September 2021, Garg introduced several patient-friendly initiatives and also took measures to end corruption.

Through several surprise inspections in various government hospitals, Garg ended the monopoly of the sole chemist at GMSH, Sector 16, and opened Jan Aushadi stores at GMSH, Sector 16, and GMCH, Sector 32, to make affordable medicines available to patients. Further, he ensured that doctors do not prescribe branded and expensive medicines to underprivileged people.

He made headlines in January this year, when he saved the life of a man by giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for about a minute after he collapsed while visiting him at the CHB building.

Two IPS officers also shifted

The MHA has also ordered the transfer of two IPS officers from Chandigarh. Among them, Deepak Purohit from 2007 batch, presently posted as DIG (Headquarters and Security) and IG (Prisons), has been sent to Delhi and 2018-batch officer Shruti Arora, presently posted as Commandant IRB, to Ladakh.

