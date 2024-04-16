 Mid-week showers on cards for Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Mid-week showers on cards for Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 16, 2024 05:11 AM IST

The Met officials said that a fresh western disturbance (WD) is set to hit the city mid-week, due which there are chances of rain on Thursday and Friday. In the lead up to this, the city will continue to see cloudy conditions.

The city saw trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) in some parts as a cloud cover enveloped Chandigarh on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said.

The city saw trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) in some parts as a cloud cover enveloped Chandigarh on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. (HT File)
The city saw trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) in some parts as a cloud cover enveloped Chandigarh on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. (HT File)

The Met officials said that a fresh western disturbance (WD) is set to hit the city mid-week, due which there are chances of rain on Thursday and Friday. In the lead up to this, the city will continue to see cloudy conditions.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

On Monday, the city’s maximum temperature rose to 33.3°C, from 31.8°C on Sunday while the minimum remained unchanged between Sunday and Monday at 21.2°C.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 20°C and 21°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mid-week showers on cards for Chandigarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On