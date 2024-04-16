Mid-week showers on cards for Chandigarh

The city saw trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) in some parts as a cloud cover enveloped Chandigarh on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. The city saw trace rainfall (less than 0.1 mm) in some parts as a cloud cover enveloped Chandigarh on Monday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said. (HT File)

The Met officials said that a fresh western disturbance (WD) is set to hit the city mid-week, due which there are chances of rain on Thursday and Friday. In the lead up to this, the city will continue to see cloudy conditions.

On Monday, the city’s maximum temperature rose to 33.3°C, from 31.8°C on Sunday while the minimum remained unchanged between Sunday and Monday at 21.2°C.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 34°C and 35°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 20°C and 21°C.