Militancy reviving under BJP regime: J&K Congress chief

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Vikar Rasool Wani on Thursday expressed grave concern over the revival of alleged Pak-sponsored terrorism in the Union territory, especially in border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

He termed the disturbing trend as “an utter failure of the BJP government on the security front.”

Addressing district level party workers’ meeting at Poonch, Wani said, “Revival of militancy in Rajouri, Poonch and other border districts is a matter of grave concern.”

He also slammed the BJP government at the Centre for “failing to address issues concerning people especially joblessness, lack of development and various other issues”.

Wani termed the policies of BJP as “divisive, based on hate and division”. He expressed confidence that the Congress shall defeat the designs of BJP-RSS which, he said, “are hell bent upon to divide people on religious and regional lines”.

“The BJP government, instead of focusing on development and protection of people, especially in border areas, is out to mislead people on various counts. Our brave soldiers were martyred in line of duty, but the Centre’s failure on the security front has led to the revival of militancy, which is a matter of grave concern and should work as an eye opener for the BJP leaders, who are only making tall claims and praise Modi government for nothing,” he said.

The Congress is duty bound to ensure protection of people and redressal of the problems, Wani added and said the party shall make every possible effort for a dignified life for people.

