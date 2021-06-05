Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Milkha Singh stable, wife's health deteriorates
chandigarh news

Milkha Singh stable, wife’s health deteriorates

The 91-year-old legendary sprinter also received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquiring about his health on Friday
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Milkha Singh was admitted to PGIMER after dip in oxygen levels on Thursday. (HT file photo)

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, 91, is better and more stable as he battles Covid-19 at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here even as his wife Nirmal Kaur’s condition deteriorated because of the same ailment on Friday.

Milkha also received a phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquiring about his health on Friday.

The former Commonwealth Games Champion was on Thursday admitted to the intensive care unit of PGIMER’s Nehru Hospital due to dipping levels of oxygen.

“On the basis of all the medical parameters today, his condition has been observed better and more stable than yesterday,” PGIMER said, adding that he is being closely monitored by a team of three doctors.

Singh had tested positive for Covid-19 on May 19 last month after which he was admitted to a Mohali hospital on May 24.

Milkha’s 82-year-old wife, who had also contracted the infection days after her husband, continues to be in the ICU of Fortis Hospital, Mohali, which said that her condition has deteriorated with progression of the disease and increase in oxygen requirement. She is currently on high-flow nasal oxygen therapy and non-invasive ventilation.

