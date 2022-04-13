Minerva Academy U-12 team wins Mina Cup 2022 in Dubai
Riding high on Thiyam’s hat-trick of goals, Minerva Academy logged a thumping 4-0 win over La Liga HPC in the finals of the Mina Cup 2022 to emerge as U-12 champions in Dubai on Monday.
Minerva and La Liga HPC had already locked horns once in the group stage, with the team from India coming out on top.
Minerva’s first opportunity came early in the game, as Thiyam had gotten away down the side of the defence, but instead of going for a shot, he tried to cut it back for a teammate, and the chance fizzled out.
Minerva opened the scoring in the 13th minute, through their most likely source. A throw-in down the left led to a bit of a scramble in the box, but the quickest to react was Thiyam, who fired the ball into the back of the net to make it 1-0.
Thiyam was indeed unstoppable as he scored in the very next minute again. La Liga HPC were clearly hassled, and Minerva took the chance to open them up again. The ball was played to Thiyam in a similar position to where he scored his first from. He took a touch and slotted it into the bottom corner.
It was looking very comfortable indeed for the team from India, who held onto their two-goal lead through long periods of the game.
It was Thiyam yet again, who provided the third, and his hat-trick goal. The ball fell for him just outside the box, and he put his foot through it first time to find the bottom corner.
With the trophy in the bag, there was still time for just one more goal, which came in stoppage time. An excellent move down the right culminated with Jayed getting a tap-in, which he put away to make it 4-0.
With that, Minerva Academy snapped up the victory and the 2022 Mina Cup trophy. Thiyam was named player of the tournament, as he was the top-scorer in the competition, scoring a whopping 12 goals in five matches. This is the first time ever in the history of Indian football that an U-12 team has won an international competition. It is also the first time in the last decade that an Indian team has won an international tournament outside the country.
In the semi-finals, Minerva Academy beat Dubai City Football Club 3-0 courtesy Thiyam’s three goals. In total, Minerva Academy scored 19 goals over five games, without conceding a single one.
Reliance Foundation, the only other team from India to be competing in the Mina Cup (U-16 category), lost in the semi-final stage to Go Pro Sports, the same team Minerva Academy beat 6-0 in their age category in the group stage.
Punjab govt directs pvt schools to display list of shops selling books, uniforms
Chandigarh : The Punjab school education department on Tuesday ordered private schools to immediately display the list of minimum three books/uniform shops in towns and 20 in cities to be shared with the district education officers (DEOs). Chairing a meeting to review the position in this regard, education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer directed the DEOs to form inspection teams for ensuring strict compliance of these orders.
To reform prisoners, Gayatri Mantra, Mahamrityunjaya mantra to be played in Naini Jail
In a bid to help inmates reform and motivate them to follow the right path, 'Gayatri Mantra' and 'Mahamrityunjay mantra' would also be played at Naini Central Jail. Naini Central Jail lodges around 4,500 inmates, including convicted and under-trials. Many of them are in jail for heinous crimes, including murders, loots, rapes and smuggling. Many Muslim prisoners are observing Ramzan fast and are given dates, sugar, milk and lemon for breaking their fast.
Organs of 4-year-old brain-dead boy save three at PGIMER
Organs of a brain-dead four-year-old boy at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research have saved the lives of three terminally ill patients. The patient, Gurjot Singh, a resident of Gehal village, Barnala, Punjab, was injured after falling from a height on April 2. He was first taken to the civil hospital in Barnala, but referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he was declared brain dead on April 9.
Now, former MLA Bains declared PO in rape case
Ludhiana: The court of Ludhiana judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur on Tuesday declared Lok Insaaf Party head and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains a proclaimed offender (PO) in the rape case of 44-year-old woman after hBainsfailed to appear before it. His brothers Karamjit Singh, Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, personal assistant Gopi Sharma, ward president of LIP Baljinder Kaur, Jasbir Kaur and Sukhchain Singh, are co-accused in the case.
Nine IPS officers shifted, Gaurav Yadav is ADGP, administration
Chandigarh : In yet another reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday transferred nine IPS officers while posting Gaurav Yadav as ADGP, administration, with additional charge of special principal secretary to the chief minister. According to the orders by home secretary Anurag Verma,, STF against drugs RK Jaiswal has been posted as head of the cyber cell unit replacing G Nageswara Rao, who has now been posted as ADGP, human rights.
