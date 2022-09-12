Aman Arora reviews development projects in Mohali, New Chandigarh

In order to make Mohali and New Chandigarh model cities by ensuring ultra-modern amenities, Punjab housing and urban development minister Aman Arora on Sunday reviewed the progress of various projects and development work being carried out by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on-site to assess the development at the ground level.

He also directed the officials concerned to complete all development works within the stipulated time and cautioned them that there should be no compromise with the quality of work being executed.

He visited Aero-city, IT City, Sector 88-89, Sports Complex in Sector-78, Purab Premium Apartments, Eco City 1 and 2, Medicity, 20 MGD water treatment plant at Singhpura village and sewerage treatment plant (STP) in Sector-83 to review the progress of the ongoing projects in Mohali. He also reviewed the construction of the PR-7 road to New Chandigarh and the construction of other master plan roads.

He told the officials that the delivery of property possession on time should be the top priority.

Keeping in view the future demand for developing Mohali, Arora was apprised that GMADA has already initiated the process of upgrading the capacity of the existing sewerage treatment plant situated in Sector-83 from 10 MGD to 15 MGD on the latest SBR technology. He directed the officials that the treated territory water shall be utilised for flushing and plantation and the project should meet the deadline of June 2023.

The GMADA officials informed the minister that the authority has also operationalised a 20-MGD water treatment plant at Singhpura village to treat water coming from Kajauli headworks to ensure potable water supply to the residents of Mohali and New Chandigarh.

During the visit, the housing and urban development minister was accompanied by principal secretary housing and urban development Ajoy Kumar Sinha, chief administrator, GMADA, Amandeep Bansal, chief town planner, Punjab, Pankaj Bawa, and chief engineer, GMADA, Balwinder Singh.