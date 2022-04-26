Minister launches drive to remove encroachments on panchayat lands in Punjab
: Punjab rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal on Monday launched a special drive to remove encroachments on all panchayat lands .
Charing a high-level meeting with additional deputy commissioners and district development and panchayat officer at Mohali, the minister set a target of removing encroachments from 5,000 acres of panchayat land within a month by May 31 in the first phase of this drive. He also ordered a probe into encroachments on panchayat lands.
He also ordered videography to ensure a transparent annual auction of agriculture panchayat land from this year.
The minister said that strict action will be initiated against erring officials if anyone is found involved in giving favour to anyone during the auction process.
He directed the officials to conduct an investigation to ascertain the drastically falling down of annual auction rates of some panchayat lands, warning of action against those found responsible.
Dhaliwal directed the officials to take swift action to install tubewells on the panchayat lands and to ensure completion of the process.
“All ongoing cases in district development and panchayat office (DDPO) courts shall be disposed of within three months,” the minister said, adding that a departmental action would be initiated against the officials for violation of this order.
In order to make the state green, the minister also asked panchayat officials to plant 500 saplings in each village across the state.
Financial commissioner, rural development and panchayat, K. Shiva Prasad and director rural development Gurpreet Singh Khaira were also present in the meeting.
-
-
-
-
