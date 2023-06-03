MoS Muraleedharan meets Sikh veterans of Malaysian armed forces

Minister of State (MoS) for external affairs V Muraleedharan met members of the Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veteran Association in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, appreciating their valour and courage.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan meeting committee members of the Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veterans Association, in Kuala Lumpur. (ANI Photo)

Muraleedharan tweeted, “Pleased to have met with committee members of MAFSVA in Kuala Lumpur. Appreciate their valour and courage.”

During his visit, he also met and interacted with the office bearers of Netaji Welfare Foundation and Netaji Service Centre. The MoS commended their efforts in preserving the legacy of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose in Malaysia.

The MoS also met with workers from India across various sectors in Malaysia. He interacted with them on their experiences and assured them of India’s continued commitment to their welfare and well-being.

Earlier in the day, he met members of All Malaysia Malayalee Association in Kuala Lumpur and lauded their role in promoting the socio-cultural connect between India and Malaysia.

The MoS also met with the deputy president of Malaysian Indian Congress and the committee members in Kuala Lumpur, thanking them for their continued support towards nurturing closer ties between the two countries.

He also held interactions with committee members of the World Malayalee Federation, Malaysia Chapter, in Kuala Lumpur. Muraleedharan arrived in Malaysia on the last leg of his 4-day visit to two countries.

After summing up his visit to Brunei, Muraleedharan reached Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia.