Minister Randhawa orders probe into Adampur ‘fund misuse’ during Akali tenure in Punjab

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday ordered a probe into alleged misuse of funds meant for panchayats in Adampur assembly segment during the tenure of the previous Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party (SAD-BJP) government.

He directed the Jalandhar (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) to submit a report in the next 10 days, saying that no one would be spared if found guilty in the probe.

Randhawa, who holds the home and cooperation portfolios, flagged off the 2021-22 crushing season at the Bhogpur cooperative sugar mill during which nearly 36 lakh quintal sugarcane will be crushed. He also laid the foundation stone of a 15 MW power generation plant and a bio-CNG plant at an outlay of ₹30 crore each.

He said the previous SAD-BJP government compromised the interests of cane growers of the region. The previous government not only halted the development of the sugar mill but was also intent on handing over operations of the project to private players, the minister claimed.

