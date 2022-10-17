Minister’s escort vehicle hits scooter in Chandigarh: Day on, police yet to lodge FIR

A day after an escort gypsy of Punjab cabinet minister Baljit Kaur’s cavalcade hit a two-wheeler after jumping red light at the Sector 27-28 light point and injured two people, police are yet to register a case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the gyspy involved in the accident was tailing the cavalcade and when the accident took place, the vehicle leading the cavalcade and minister’s vehicle had already crossed the light.

As per the eyewitnesses, the accident took place moments after the scooter had crossed the light point, while the signal was still green. Immediately after they crossed , the traffic light turned red and the gypsy driver, while trying to jump the signal, lost control and hit the scooter.

After the accident, the vehicle halted at the footpath. The driver of the gypsy, Sukhminder Singh, also sustained an injury as his head hit the windshield.

Ankush, 25, a resident of Kishangarh, and his colleague Diksha, a resident of Sector 28, Chandigarh, who were on the scooter, were shifted to GMCH-32. The girl was discharged in the morning and it is learnt her family has got her admitted to a private hospital in Panchkula. Ankush fractured his leg, which was operated upon, and he is out of danger.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The injured duo said the gypsy hit them from left side.

“The statement of the injured is yet to be recorded. Once their statement is recorded, action will be taken accordingly,” said Maninder Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 26 police station.

Minister meets injured’s family

Kaur on Sunday morning visited GMCH-32 to enquire about the condition of the injured. “I have told the family members that I will bear the entire cost of treatment,” the minister said.

The cabinet minister said five members of her security staff have been present at the hospital since the accident took place to take care of the boy and girl and they will stay there till Ankush’s treatment is complete.

She added that the injured duo was taken to the hospital by her security team as the ambulance was taking time to reach the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}