Ludhiana: Month on, minor apprehended in hit-and-run case

A month after the death of a 55-year-old woman in a hit and run, Machhiwara police apprehended a minor for causing death by negligence on Sunday.

On Sunday the police apprehended the occupant of the bike, who is 16 years of age. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An FIR was lodged following the statement of victim’s son, identified as Mann Singh of Machhiwara.

In his complaint, Mann Singh stated that his mother, Kiran Devi, was returning from a congregation centre on April 2 when a speeding bike hit her. His mother suffered severe injuries in the accident. She was taken to civil hospital. After assessing her condition, the doctors referred her to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. She succumbed to the injuries.

Assistant sub-inspector Satpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that after the mishap, the bike occupant escaped from the spot.

The Machhiwara police had lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Sunday the police apprehended the occupant of the bike, who is 16 years of age.