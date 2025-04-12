Ludhiana: Minor boy sexually assaulted, 3 teens booked

The Koom Kalan police have booked three teenagers for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy and also filming the act in a vacant house in Gaddowal village of Koom Kalan. Later, the accused started blackmailing the boy for money, the victim’s father alleged. The victim kept on giving money to the accused after stealing the same from his house and his father’s grocery shop. The accused, after filming the act, started blackmailing the boy for money, the victim’s father alleged. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim’s father. The complainant stated that his son is a student of Class 10. The complainant added that his son used to play football with the accused, who took him to a vacant house and sexually assaulted him in December 2024.

Further, he alleged that the accused also filmed a video of the act and started blackmailing him. The accused started forcing the boy to steal money and eatables from the shop for them while threatening that they would make the video viral.

The ASI added that an FIR under Section 308(2) (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the teenagers.