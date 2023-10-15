Minor held for raping 7-year-old girl in Ludhiana

A 17-year-old boy has arrested by Division number 2 police for allegedly raping his 7-year-old neighbour after forcibly entering her house in Indira Colony in Islamganj.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim. (ht photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police sent the boy to juvenile home on judicial remand after producing before Juvenile Justice Board on Saturday.

The FIR was lodged on the statement of the mother of the victim. The complainant stated that the accused is their neighbour.

The complainant said that she along with her 7-year-old daughter had come to her maternal house to see her parents. On Saturday, he sent her 7-year-old daughter to the house to bring a blanket from her house, which is near to her parents’ residence. As her daughter went inside the house, the accused followed her there and raped her.

The complainant added that when she did not return for a while, she went there to see her. As she entered the house, she saw the accused committing the crime. As she raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ASI Sona Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a FIR under sections 376 A-B of the IPC and section 6 of Protection of children from sexual offences act has been lodged against the juvenile. The police apprehended the boy after lodging the FIR.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON