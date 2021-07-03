Patiala man booked for rape as minor cousin delivers child

A 35-year-old man has been booked for rape three weeks after his 15-year-old cousin delivered a child at Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

“The victim’s family came to know about the crime after she delivered a child on June 12. The family was earlier hesitant to file a formal complaint and had left for Varanasi,” said Ronnie Singh, station house officer (SHO), Urban Estate.

While the victim’s parents live in Varanasi, she had been staying at her cousin’s house in Patiala for the past five years, said the SHO.

“According to the victim, she was repeatedly raped by her cousin, who even threatened to kill her parents if she dared to tell them about the sexual assault,” he said.

A case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. No arrest has been made so far as the suspect is on the run, said police.