Minorities are feeling unsafe in Haryana, says Nuh Congress MLA

Accusing the Manohar Lal Khattar government of “sowing the seeds of hatred” in Haryana, senior Congress leader Aftab Ahmed on Tuesday said the Muslims of the state are feeling insecure.

Speaking in the assembly during the Zero Hour on the second sitting of the budget session, the Nuh segment MLA demanded a fair investigation into the murder of Junaid and Nasir, the two men from Bharatpur whose charred bodies were found in the Bhiwani district.

The role of the Haryana police is also under the cloud as the allegation is that two men were picked by cow vigilantes on suspicion of cow smuggling and were later handed over to the Haryana police.

“The so-called gaurakshaks (arrested in Bhiwani deaths) have a criminal background...and the state government supports such criminals,” Ahmed, who is also a deputy leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP), said.

Stating that the law and order situation of the state was “worrisome”, Ahmed said the criminals are on the loose and that Haryana has become a safe hideout for the criminals.

He said the murder of two minority community men has “sullied” the image of Haryana.

“The minorities are feeling insecure in Haryana today. The law and order was collapsing, and incidents similar to Bhiwani deaths are on the rise,” he said as the House, especially the Treasury benches, heard the MLA without causing any disruption.

He said the Bhiwani episode has raised a question mark over the functioning of the Haryana police while the government has failed in its duty “to protect the minorities.”

Jagbir Singh Malik (Gohana) of the Congress also launched a blistering attack against the government for what he said was the collapse of the law and order.