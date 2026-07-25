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Miri Piri Khalsa march commences with call for panthic unity

The Miri Piri Khalsa march dedicated to Miri Piri Day commenced on Friday from Akal Takht to Takht Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, with the message of sovereignty of Akal Takht and panthic unity.

Published on: Jul 25, 2026, 09:04:41 IST
By HT Correspondent, AMRITSAR
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The Miri Piri Khalsa march dedicated to Miri Piri Day commenced on Friday from Akal Takht to Takht Damdama Sahib, Talwandi Sabo, with the message of sovereignty of Akal Takht and panthic unity.

A Sikh priest carries Sri Guru Granth Sahib on his head at the start of the Miri Piri Khalsa march, organised by the SGPC from Akal Takht to commemorate the Miri Piri Diwas in Amritsar on Friday. (ANI)
A Sikh priest carries Sri Guru Granth Sahib on his head at the start of the Miri Piri Khalsa march, organised by the SGPC from Akal Takht to commemorate the Miri Piri Diwas in Amritsar on Friday. (ANI)

Ahead of the assembly elections, SAD leaders, including Sukhbir Badal, also joined the march being taken out to spread the principle of ‘Miri-Piri’ among the community, particularly the younger generation, strengthen panthic unity and Sikh consciousness, and promote sovereignty of the takht, under the leadership of Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

The participation of Nihang Singh groups with elephants, camels, and horses added to the Khalsa splendour of the procession. Students from various schools also joined the march.

Gargaj said that the principle of Miri-Piri, bestowed by Guru Hargobind, is the very soul of Sikhism. It connects a person with the Almighty while simultaneously inspiring them to stand firmly against oppression, injustice, and tyranny.

He stated that history bears witness that the Sikh community has successfully faced every challenge by embracing the principle of ‘Miri-Piri’.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal said that every Sikh should participate in the march, which has been organised under the patronage of Akal Takht to promote Sikh principles.

 
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