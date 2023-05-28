Ludhiana: Posing as police, 4 miscreants kidnap scrap dealer; arrested

Posing as police personnel from the crime branch, four miscreants allegedly kidnapped a scrap dealer in an SUV after robbing him of ₹2,000 in Samrat colony in Giaspura, police said.

The locals came to his rescue and nabbed three of the accused on Saturday, while one of them managed to escape.

The accused were handed over to the Sahnewal police. The police filed an FIR against the accused. The arrested accused have been identified as Gursewak Singh of Janta Nagar, Pawandeep Singh of Daba road and Ravinder Singh of Sooraj Nagar. The accused who managed to escape has been identified as Channa of Daba road, Lohara.

The complainant, Jai Parkash, 65, of Ambedkar Nagar of 33 Futta Road stated that he runs a scrap shop in Giaspura. The accused, who were laced with weapons, came to his shop in an SUV. They threatened him and robbed him of ₹2,000. The accused kidnapped him in the vehicle.

The locals came for his rescue and intercepted the vehicle. They nabbed three of the four accused, while one of their aides managed to escape with the vehicle.

Inspector Inderjit Singh, SHO at Sahnewal police station, said that the victim said that two months ago, the accused had barged into his shop and had threatened him. The accused had taken all the cash he had at that time and threatened him to keep quiet.

The SHO said that the accused used to extort money from vendors and shopkeepers, however nobody lodged a complaint out of fear.

A case under sections 379-B (snatching), 365 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

