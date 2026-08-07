Miscreants set car on fire in Ludhiana’s Dugri

Two unidentified miscreants allegedly set a Hyundai Verna on fire after smashing its window and throwing an inflammable substance inside, outside a house in Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, Dugri, late on Thursday night, police said. The accused allegedly locked the house’s main gate from the outside, trapping the family inside, before fleeing, police added.

The charred vehicle after it was set on fire by unidentified miscreants in Bhai Himmat Singh Nagar, Dugri, Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

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Car owner Manpreet Singh told police the incident took place when the family was asleep. The family woke up to a loud explosion but by the time they managed to get out the car was completely charred.

“When we rushed towards the gate after hearing the blast, we found it locked from the outside. We remained trapped inside while the car continued to burn,” he said.

After reviewing CCTV footage installed in the neighbourhood, the family found that two men on a scooter had allegedly carried out the attack. The footage reportedly captures the suspects arriving at the spot, locking the gate from outside and setting the vehicle on fire before fleeing.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and began an investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Inspector Gurmukh Singh, station house officer at Dugri Police station, said the complainant informed them about the incident through a phone call. Police initiated an investigation following the call and began scanning CCTVs to identify the accused. The police asked the man to file a written complaint to lodge an FIR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Inspector Gurmukh Singh, station house officer at Dugri Police station, said the complainant informed them about the incident through a phone call. Police initiated an investigation following the call and began scanning CCTVs to identify the accused. The police asked the man to file a written complaint to lodge an FIR. {{/usCountry}}

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