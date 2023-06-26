Five drive off with trader’s SUV, run over rival in Doraha

Miscreants stole an SUV from Dehlon Chowk near Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road in Ludhiana and tried to run over one of their rivals with the vehicle in Rajgarh village of Doraha, police said on Sunday.

The accused abandoned the SUV near the spot and fled. (HT PHOTO)

After the victim survived, the accused assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons and sticks before escaping, they said.

The victim, identified as Vicky, 21, of Rajgarh village, has been admitted to a private Hospital in Ludhiana, where his condition was stated to be serious. After the crime, the accused abandoned the SUV near the spot and fled.

The Doraha police lodged an FIR against the accused, Identified as Heema, Jagan, Goni, Sunny of Rajgarh village and Simran Mand of Bhutta village. Five of their aides are yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Harmanpreet Singh of Rajgarh village, brother of the victim. In his complaint, Harmanpreet stated that his brother was present outside a religious place in the village when the accused came there in two vehicles, including a an SUV and a car. The accused tried to run over his brother with the SUV. When he survived, the accused assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons and fled.

The complainant said that after the locals informed him about the incident, he rushed to the spot and rushed his brother to a hospital.

The complainant alleged that one of the accused Goni had developed illicit relations with a married woman and when her husband opposed it, the accused thrashed him. Further, the complainant stated that as his brother was helping the husband of the woman in pursuing the case, the accused nursed a rivalry against him. On Saturday, when they found him alone, they attempted to kill him.

Sub-inspector Vijay Kumar, SHO at Doraha police station, said that a case under sections 307, 326, 323, 506, 120B, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.

The SHO added that the police have recovered the SUV near the crime spot. They found that the accused had stolen the vehicle from Dehlon Chowk minutes before the crime.

On the other hand, owner of the SUV, Sandeep Singh of Dehlon village, who owns a sweetmeat shop in Ludhiana, lodged an FIR of theft against the accused at Dehlon police station.

