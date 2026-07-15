Mishap averted as plane lands on wrong runway in Hisar

A mishap was averted at Maharaja Agrasen International Airport in Hisar on Tuesday morning when a chartered aircraft, carrying the mortal remains of Nand Kishore Goenka, father of former Rajya Sabha MP and Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra, reportedly landed on a closed runway instead of the operational one.

Officials said they are assessing the damage to the aircraft and are expected to review the circumstances that led to the landing on the closed runway. (HT Photo for representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to airport officials, the pilot mistakenly attempted to land on the airport’s old runway, which is no longer in use, instead of the newly commissioned runway that became operational recently.

According to the officials, the aircraft struck a runway reflector during landing, commonly known as a ‘cat’s eye’, causing the marker to dislodge and hit the aircraft. The impact reportedly damaged a portion of the wing area. However, there were no injuries to any of the passengers or crew.

Officials said they are assessing the damage to the aircraft and are expected to review the circumstances that led to the landing on the closed runway. They said the incident has been taken seriously and a preliminary assessment points to possible pilot error.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “We are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Prima facie, it appears to have occurred due to the pilot landing on the wrong runway,” an airport official said, requesting anonymity. However, no official statement has yet been issued on whether a formal inquiry has been initiated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident. Prima facie, it appears to have occurred due to the pilot landing on the wrong runway,” an airport official said, requesting anonymity. However, no official statement has yet been issued on whether a formal inquiry has been initiated. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Nand Kishore Goenka, 96, died in Mumbai on Monday after a brief illness. Besides his mortal remains, the flight was carrying family members, including Subhash Chandra’s wife Sushila Goenka. Subhash Chandra was present at the airport to receive the family.

Later the family proceeded with the funeral arrangements. Goenka’s body was taken to his ancestral residence at Mohan Mandi in Hisar, where relatives, community leaders and local residents gathered to pay their last respects.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}