Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Missing Ambala man found dead in Yamunanagar village

Missing Ambala man found dead in Yamunanagar village

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 01:47 AM IST

Police said a syringe was also found on the arm of the man, who belongs from Ambala; his body was recovered on Shahpur cut in Yamunanagar

Missing Ambala man found dead in Yamunanagar village
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: Two days after a 35-year-old man from Ambala went missing, his body was found in a barren land in Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli area, police said on Tuesday.

Harpreet Singh, who was working at Maruti Suzuki plant in Gurugram, returned home on August 26 and had gone for some work on his bike two days later, his brother Parvinder Singh, said.

“His number went unanswered and we learnt that he was seen with some villagers. Locals told us that his body, which was taken in an ambulance to a hospital, was found near a puliya on Shahpur cut,” he told the police.

A murder case lodged against unknown persons at Chhachhrauli police station.

SHO Lajja Ram said, “a syringe was also found on his arm but there were no seeming injuries that could have led to his death. An autopsy was conducted and a report is awaited that will ascertain the actual cause of death.” ENDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP