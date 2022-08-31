Missing Ambala man found dead in Yamunanagar village

: Two days after a 35-year-old man from Ambala went missing, his body was found in a barren land in Yamunanagar’s Chhachhrauli area, police said on Tuesday.

Harpreet Singh, who was working at Maruti Suzuki plant in Gurugram, returned home on August 26 and had gone for some work on his bike two days later, his brother Parvinder Singh, said.

“His number went unanswered and we learnt that he was seen with some villagers. Locals told us that his body, which was taken in an ambulance to a hospital, was found near a puliya on Shahpur cut,” he told the police.

A murder case lodged against unknown persons at Chhachhrauli police station.

SHO Lajja Ram said, “a syringe was also found on his arm but there were no seeming injuries that could have led to his death. An autopsy was conducted and a report is awaited that will ascertain the actual cause of death.” ENDS