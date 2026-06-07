Missing Australia teacher murdered by brother over property: Amritsar police

The 66-year-old Melbourne-based Indian-origin teacher who went missing in Amritsar last month was allegedly murdered by his brother over his properties, police said on Saturday.

Sunil Sharma, who had come to India last month to sell his property in Amritsar, was allegedly given sleeping pills, killed with a baseball bat and his body was thrown in a canal of the Harike feeder. (HT)

Sunil Sharma, who had come to India last month to sell his property in Amritsar, was allegedly given sleeping pills, killed with a baseball bat and his body was thrown in a canal of the Harike feeder. Teams have been deployed to locate his body, the police said.

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The revelation came days after Sunil’s daughter Surbhi Sharma made an appeal to chief minister Bhagwant Mann for help in finding her father.

Sunil landed in India last month and travelled to Amritsar in connection with the sale and maintenance of a property he owned there. On May 22, he went missing.

The disappearance of Sunil, a mathematics teacher in Melbourne, attracted media attention in Australia, where his family has been desperately seeking answers on his whereabouts since his disappearance. Amritsar Rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh said investigation revealed that Sunil’s brother Satish Sharma wanted to sell properties of the Aussie teacher through a fake power of attorney in connivance with some property dealers.

An FIR was filed in the matter and Satish and his wife were nabbed in Delhi, while their son is absconding.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police, Satish conspired to usurp Sunil’s properties with the help of three property dealers, and called his brother on May 16 to come to Amritsar for the sale. Police have also arrested Lakshman Singh, a property dealer, who revealed that Sunil was given food spiked with sleeping pills. When he became unconscious, Satish hit his head with a baseball bat and killed him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, Satish conspired to usurp Sunil’s properties with the help of three property dealers, and called his brother on May 16 to come to Amritsar for the sale. Police have also arrested Lakshman Singh, a property dealer, who revealed that Sunil was given food spiked with sleeping pills. When he became unconscious, Satish hit his head with a baseball bat and killed him. {{/usCountry}}

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The SSP said Sunil’s car was found abandoned in Golden Temple’s parking lot. He drove the same car to come to Amritsar from Mohali for a paint job of his property.

The SSP said police have frozen a bank account of Satish with ₹14 lakh in it. A hunt is on for two more people, Manjinder Singh and Judgebir Singh, allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

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