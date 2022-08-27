Missing Hungarian trekker rescued in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar

: The Army and the Air Force (IAF) on Saturday rescued a Hungarian trekker from the upper reaches of Machhail in Padder area of Kishtwar district, said officials.

The trekker was identified as Akos Vermes, 38, from Budapest in Hungary.

“A team of the Army deployed in Dool at Kishtwar and the Air Force at Udhampur in coordination with the district administration of Kishtwar carried out a 30-hour-long search and rescue operation in upper ranges of Machhail—a snowbound and remote area. The team recovered a solo traveller, Akos Vermes, from Budapest, Hungary, from the treacherous glaciated heights of Umasila in Sumcham valley of Paddar region in Kishtwar,” said a defence spokesperson.

The trekker was located by a joint effort of ground and aerial surveillance teams, who conducted the search operation.

“The solo trekker was examined medically by doctor of the army and district hospital at Kishtwar, which provided immediate medical assistance to the foreign national, who had lost his way while on a mountaineering expedition and was left exposed to inclement weather for five days,” he added.

The efforts of the Army and the Air Force were highly appreciated by the Hungarian embassy.