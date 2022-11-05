Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Missing PWD employee’s body recovered from canal in Karnal

Updated on Nov 05, 2022 02:01 AM IST

Police said the actual cause of the death could be ascertained in the postmortem report and further action would be taken as per the statement of the family members

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The police have recovered the body of a PWD junior engineer from Western Yamuna canal near Janni village of Karnal district, four days after he went mysteriously missing.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Kumar, 25, of Gagsina village of Karnal district.

Mukesh Kumar, incharge of Munak police station, said the body has been recovered from the canal and sent for the autopsy.

He said that the actual cause of the death could be ascertained in the postmortem report and further action would be taken as per the statement of the family members.

The family members of the deceased in the police complaint alleged that on October 31, Deepak went to Panchkula but did not return home. The family members searched for him and the next day, his car was recovered from near the canal.

The family members claimed that before he went missing, Deepak had called them saying that he would reach home by 9 pm with a friend.

