Mixed response to farm union’s bandh call in BJP-ruled Himachal

The Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against the Centre’s three farm laws evoked a mixed response in Himachal Pradesh.

Shops and the commercial establishments remain open in the BJP-ruled state.

The bandh was peaceful even as traffic was disrupted partially in the border areas of Nurpur in Kangra district due to the blockade by farmers in Pathankot district of neighbouring Punjab.

Protesters, led by Samyukt Kisan Morcha leader Gurdyal Singh, held a dharna at Chakki Bridge, causing a traffic jam on the Jammu-Jalandhar highway. This led to disruption of traffic movement to Himachal Pradesh.

Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Samiti members held a protest at Panjehra in Nalagarh area of Solan district. The protesters led by samiti president Charanjit Singh Channi took out a tractor march. Local Congress MLA Lakhvinder Singh Rana along with his supporters participated in the march, raising slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre and the state.

Farmer and trade unions held protests in Shimla, Kullu, Chamba and Hamirpur districts.

Activists of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM), Himachal Kisan Sabha and Students’ Federation of India participated in the protests.