MLA Aseem Goel justifies taking oath to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’
Days after a video of him taking an oath to make India a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and that he is “ready to make or take sacrifice for it” at an event in Ambala was widely circulated on the social media, BJP MLA Aseem Goel has justified the move claiming that everyone who lives in India is a Hindu.
On Sunday, the legislator and editor-in-chief of a national news channel Ashok Chavanke were among the attendees at an event organised by the Samajik Chetna Sangathan on Uniform Civil Code at Aggarwal Dharamshala in city.
While Goel was the chief speaker at the event, Chavanke administered the oath to the audience in Hindi after the event, which can roughly be translated as: “We pledge to make Hindustan a Hindu Rashtra. If required, we will make or take sacrifice for it but at any cost, we will declare Hindustan as Hindu Rashtra. May our deities and ancestors give us the strength to achieve the goal.”
Speaking to HT, the two-time MLA showed his inability to comment on the controversy. “I received requests to respond, but I refused. I’m not in town for two days and not in a position to comment on the call. I can speak on the issue personally later,” he said.
However, in an interview with a local news portal, he said a similar oath was administered by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 1647.
“We have never asked for damage to any other religion. India is a country of Hindus and those who live here are Hindus. We are not asking people of other religions to stop worshipping their Gods. But if they are living in India, they have to follow the customs and culture being followed here,” he said.
He criticised attacks on religious processions during Diwali, Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti, etc. “Our forefathers have worshipped these Gods for centuries and now stones are being pelted at them.”
He also justified the word “sacrifice” in the oath and said, “it doesn’t mean that we will slit the throats of others, but that we are ready to make any possible contribution for the cause”.
-
₹10.9 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: 15 days on, money transfer firm employee, two aides held
A fortnight after two bike-borne employees of a money transfer firm were robbed of ₹10.9 lakh near Grain Market, one of the victims and two of hJaspinder Singh'saccomplices were arrested on Tuesday. The arrested accused are Hitesh Kumar alias Honey of Jalandhar, an employee of the firm, and his aides Anmol Kaku and Kamalpreet Singh of Phagwara. The accused staffer, Honey, is also the brother-in-law of the owner of the firm, Rohit Kumar.
-
Kurukshetra University to conduct offline exams for the first time in two-and-a-half years
Kurukshetra University is going to conduct theory and practical exams offline from May 17 for the first time in two-and-a-half-years. In the previous two-and-a-half-years (since December 2019) the exams were conducted online due to Covid-19 restrictions. Even in March this year, KU had decided to conduct exams in blended mode, giving option of both online and offline mode to students, but the decision evoked poor response from students as most preferred to appear online.
-
Ninth suspect held in Noida pub brawl death case
Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Monday arrested the ninth accused in the murder of a 30-year-old man, who was allegedly assaulted and later succumbed to the victim Brijesh Kumar Rai's injuries, during a brawl between seven employees of a private firm and pub staffers at a pub in Sector 38-A. The suspect is a pub staffer who was seen assaulting the victim Brijesh Kumar Rai in CCTV footage. The incident took place on April 25, over a bill payment.
-
After a day’s dip, Covid-19 cases rise again in Noida
After about 40% dip in fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar district recorded 170 new cases again on Tuesday. Tuesday recorded the highest cases since infections started rising in early April. On Monday, the district reported 66 fresh cases, which was the lowest since daily cases crossed 100. Officials from the district health department said that the data for the past two days is an anomaly due to bunching.
-
Bronze statue of Lord Parshuram unveiled in Ludhiana
A bronze statue of Lord Parshuram was unveiled at Parshuram Ji Park near Dholewal Chowk on Tuesday in the presence of MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Ashok Parashar Pappi and several others. The statue of the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram, has been installed by the information and public relations department of the Punjab government.
