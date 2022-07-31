Mobile recovered from gangster interrogated in Moose Wala’s murder in Ferozepur jail

: A mobile phone along with a sim card has been recovered from gangster Manpreet Singh, interrogated in connection with the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, inside the Central Jail here.

Sukhjinder Singh, assistant superintendent of the Central Jail, said that following a tip off, cell number one of block number three under high security zone was searched during which a smart mobile phone along with a sim card was recovered from Manpreet alias Manna, a native of a village in Bathinda district on Friday.

A case has been registered against Manna under section 52-A of the Prison’s Act beside 506 of the IPC.

During the search by jail officials, Manna not only used abusive language with them but also threatened dire consequences.

“Police investigation is on to trace the source to facilitate mobile to the gangster besides its further use,” the police spokesperson said.

The special investigation team (SIT) of the Mansa police probing the singer’s murder had brought Manna on production warrant after getting few strong leads in the case. Manna is a distant relative of Bhau, who had killed another gangster Kulveer Singh Naruana and his accomplice Chamkor Singh last year. Police said that Manna was in touch with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, an accused in the singer’s murder case, from inside the jail.

The recovery of mobile phones from the Ferozepur jail has become a cause of concern as 450 such devices have been seized from inmates over the past 17 months. In 2021, 300 mobile phones were recovered, while in the past five months, more than 150 cell phones have been seized.

The main reason behind the easy access of mobile phones to inmates is the jail’s location. The prison is surrounded by a thickly populated area. Commercial and residential complexes have come up around the jail, posing a security threat. There have been several instances of packets with prohibited articles, including mobiles and intoxicant items, being thrown into the premises from outside, sources said.