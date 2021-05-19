Moderate to heavy rain, squall likely in Chandigarh

The circulations arising from Cyclone Tauktae will reach the city by Wednesday and moderate to heavy rain up to 70mm is likely in the city as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Speaking about this, IMD officials said, “The rain is likely to be accompanied with gusty winds up to 50km/h and thunder and lightning. There are chances of squall also on Wednesday. Rain will continue on Thursday as well, but will reduce in intensity. The system is likely to stop from Friday onwards, with chances of light rain up to 20mm on that day.”

The temperature is likely to take a plunge also with the maximum temperature likely to fall down to 26°C on Wednesday. Mercury will, however, start to rise again from Friday.

Instructions issued by IMD

For thunderstorms and gusty winds, IMD has asked people to avoid taking shelter under trees and to avoid electric poles and wires. For the rain, the IMD has asked people to avoid going into waterlogged areas and clean their drainages. IMD has also asked farmers to avoid application of fertilisers and insecticides in their crops.

The maximum temperature in the city went down from 40.7°C on Monday to 32.2°C on Tuesday. The minimum temperature went up from 22.6°C on Monday to 27°C on Tuesday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will stay between 26°C and 31°C while the minimum temperature will stay between 21°C and 23°C..