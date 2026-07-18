...
...
Next Story

Modi did nothing for Punjab, only made poll-time visits: Warring

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s visit to the state, Warring claimed the visit was driven by the upcoming Punjab assembly elections rather than a genuine commitment to addressing the state’s concerns

Published on: Jul 18, 2026 09:05 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing little for Punjab during his 12-year tenure, and only making “electoral visits” and repeating unfulfilled promises.

The Congress leader said Punjab required economic revival, agricultural reconstruction and industrial growth, but claimed the Centre had failed to deliver on key promises (ANI File Photo)
The Congress leader said Punjab required economic revival, agricultural reconstruction and industrial growth, but claimed the Centre had failed to deliver on key promises (ANI File Photo)

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s visit to the state, Warring claimed the visit was driven by the upcoming Punjab assembly elections rather than a genuine commitment to addressing the state’s concerns. He alleged that the Prime Minister had “nothing new to offer”, and accused the Centre of neglecting Punjab’s economic and agricultural needs.

The Congress leader said Punjab required economic revival, agricultural reconstruction and industrial growth, but claimed the Centre had failed to deliver on key promises, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), farm loan waivers, employment opportunities for youth and a special development package for border districts.

Warring also accused the BJP-led Union government of discriminating against Punjab since 2017 and questioned whether states could receive their “rightful due” only if the BJP was in power. He alleged that such an approach amounted to “political blackmail”.

 
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Modi did nothing for Punjab, only made poll-time visits: Warring
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe