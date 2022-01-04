Modi in Punjab: Farmer unions to burn PM’s effigies

Farmers’ unions will oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Ferozepur by burning his effigies at all district headquarters in Punjab on Wednesday.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) chief Joginder Singh Ugrahan said farmers will assemble in various towns and burn the PM’s effigies to highlight their pending demands and protest against the Centre’s failure to deliver justice in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

“We seek action against minister of state Ajay Mishra (in Lakhimpuri Kheri case). FIRs against farmers are still pending in Delhi and Haryana. There is no clarity on the committee on MSP that the government had promised to form,” said Ugrahan.

Bhupinder Singh Longowal, state committee member of Kirti Kisan Union, said their outfit members will burn effigies of Narendra Modi in all districts and the Sangrur unit will hold a protest at the town’s Barnala chowk.

Dr Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari Kisan Union Punjab, held a meeting with union members in Barnala on Tuesday. He said over 700 farmers died during the agitation against the three farm laws, but the PM deliberately delayed the decision to repeal these laws and farmers are angry with him over it.

Meanwhile, BKU Ugrahan will end its protest against the state government by lifting the dharnas from front of 12 district administration headquarters on Wednesday.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan said the Punjab government has given compensation in many cases, FIRs have been quashed in most districts and affected families got jobs in 180 cases. “The dharnas will end from Wednesday evening,” he said.

The union was demanding ₹17,000 per acre compensation for losses besides ₹3 lakh compensation, government job and debt waiver for family members of farmers and farm labourers who committed suicide.