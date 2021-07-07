Moga ADC, zila parishad chairman pooling money from panchayats to buy official cars

In a desperate attempt to get government vehicles, the Moga additional deputy commissioner (development) and the zila parishad chairman have started pooling money from panchayats in the district to purchase official cars for themselves.

ADC (development) Subash Chander and zila parishad chairman Inderjit Singh, who have already borrowed minimum ₹1.5 lakh each from several panchayats that generate sufficient income from village common land and other sources, even passed a resolution on Tuesday in this regard in a meeting that was also attended by three MLAs from the district.

Besides MLAs Harjot Kamal (Moga), Darshan Singh Brar (Baghapurana) and Sukhjeet Singh Kaka Lohgarh (Dharamkot), 14 zila parishad members and 5 chairpersons of block samitis of district were also present in the meeting. The agenda of purchasing cars with panchayats’s income was tabled by the ADC (D), it is learnt.

Justifying the move, Chander said, “It has been two years since I am posted here but I am yet to get a government vehicle. I have been using my personal vehicle for official work. The cost of fuel and vehicle maintenance is resulting in financial burden on me. I don’t think there is anything wrong in buying vehicles as they will be used for official purpose.”

The panchayats were told that they will get double the amount (for buying of cars) from the rural development and panchayats department through the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) funds and other means.

Chander said, “Yes, I tabled the agenda in the meeting and it was cleared unanimously. Nearly 10 panchayats have already given money to us. Some have given 1.5 lakh each while others have given more. Development works being carried out in these villages will continue.”

Inderjit Singh said, “Like the ADC (D), me and the zila parishad secretary also do not have official vehicles.”

Jagroop Singh Takhtupura, a zila parishad member and a Congress leader who was also present in the meeting, said, “Priority needed to be given to development works. The resolution on purchasing vehicles should be reviewed at the earliest.”

Parampal Singh, chairman of the Nihal Singh Wala market committee who was also present in the meeting, said, “The government is facing fund crunch due to the pandemic and it is hampering development works. It is condemnable to borrow funds from panchayats at this time.”

Additional chief secretary (rural and panchayats development) Seema Jain did not respond to repeated calls and messages.