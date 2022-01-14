Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Moga man arrested for duping Chandigarh resident of 70k on the pretext of government job
chandigarh news

Moga man arrested for duping Chandigarh resident of 70k on the pretext of government job

The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police has arrested a man from Moga for duping a city resident of ₹70,000 on the pretext of providing him a job with a government bank
Published on Jan 14, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh and police have recovered two mobile phones and two sim cards were recovered from him.

As per police, the victim Narinder Singh approached them in November 2021 alleging that a Facebook user by the name of Parveen Sharma had sent him a message asking if he wants a job. Upon following up, he was told to get in touch with a Harpreet and he sent 70,000 to him. But, he didn’t get the job.

Police are verifying how many people Harpreet has duped.

