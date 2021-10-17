Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Moga market committee chairman joins Akali Dal in presence of Sukhbir Badal
chandigarh news

Moga market committee chairman joins Akali Dal in presence of Sukhbir Badal

Move seen a jolt to Congress unit in Moga with party leaders blaming local MLA for development; Sukhbir Badal assures new entrant of respect and suitable responsibility in Akali Dal
Congress leader and Moga market committee chairman Rajinderpal Singh Gill being inducted into Akali Dal by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Published on Oct 17, 2021 01:48 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Moga

Moga market committee chairman and senior Congress leader Rajinderpal Singh Gill, a close associate of local MLA Harjot Kamal, joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Inducting him in the SAD, Sukhbir said, “I assure him (Gill) that he will get due respect and suitable responsibility in the party.”

The move was seen a jolt to the local Congress unit in Moga with party leaders blaming MLA Kamal for the development.

Nihal Singh Wala market committee president and Congress leader Parampal Singh Takhtupura said, “This will hurt us badly in the upcoming assembly elections. Rajinderpal Singh’s family was with Congress from the beginning. All this is happening to the functioning of Harjot Kamal.”

“How will we go to the polls when senior leaders are leaving the Congress?” he asked.

Former Baghapurana MLA and senior Congress leader Vijay Sathi said, “The chairman was facing harassment at the hands of the MLA. We request our state leadership to take action.”

RELATED STORIES

MLA Kamal did not respond to calls and messages.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Farmer union leaders, opposition parties responsible for Singhu lynching: Punjab BJP chief

Singhu lynching: Will upgrade security, say farmer unions

SGPC general secretary offers legal aid to Singhu lynching accused

Guest column | Pitfalls of stardom without claim to fame
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP