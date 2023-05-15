5 held for selling vehicles on fake documents in Punjab’s Moga, 15 cars recovered

Moga police on Monday busted a five-member gang of fraudsters who were allegedly involved in sale and purchase of luxury cars, using fake documents and recovered 15 cars from their possession.

Five members of the gang were arrested by the police, after they failed to produce original papers of the car in which they were travelling. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

The accused were identified as Jasjeet Singh of Ferozewala Bada, Gursewak Singh of Badni Kalan, Kewal Singh of Sant Nagar in Moga, Shivcharan Singh of Dharamkot and Gursewak Singh alias Guri of Pasiana in Patiala.

Superintendent of police, Ajay Raj Singh said the gang was operating to dupe people by selling them luxury cars on fake papers after bringing them from other states. He said five members of the gang were arrested by the police, after they failed to produce original papers of the car in which they were travelling. “During interrogation they confessed the crime and 14 more cars were recovered from them,” he said.

He further stated that they had procured several luxury cars on bank loans based on forged documents and sold these in different states. They duped people by selling them mortgaged vehicles at lower prices.

