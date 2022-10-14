Moga police launch inquiry after its inspector, Bishnoi seen laughing in viral video

The Moga police have launched an investigation into the viral video of its crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge inspector Kikkar Singh sharing a laugh with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after patting him on his back in a ‘friendly gesture’ during a court appearance.

The clip became viral close to the heels of gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape from Mansa police custody with the help of Mansa CIA in-charge Pritpal Singh, and the police, it seems, are taking no chances.

The incident happened when Bishnoi was brought to the Moga court complex from Ludhiana on transit remand in a murder case of a gangster on Wednesday. The police are now checking video footage of the court complex and other sourced videos after a clip went viral on social media in which the Moga police’s CIA in-charge was seen laughing with gangster Bishnoi after patting him on his back. Bishnoi is presently in nine-day custody of Moga police. Moga’s senior superintendent of police (SSP), Gulneet Khurana, said that they are checking the video footage of the incident to make sure what exactly happened during the court appearance. “I have inquired about the incident, but so far, no official inquiry has been ordered. We are just double-checking the issue to be sure,” he added.

Meanwhile, inspector Kikkar Singh claimed that he only tried to point Bishnoi in the right direction as he was headed the wrong way.

Recently, Tinu, considered a close associate of Bishnoi, had escaped from Mansa police custody with the help of Mansa CIA in-charge Pritpal Singh. Tinu is an accused in the Moose Wala murder case, while Bishnoi was the mastermind.

In August this year, Bishnoi spent 10 days in Moga police’s custody in an attempt to murder case.