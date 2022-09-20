Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: 1,500 cops on duty for India vs Australia T20 tie today

Mohali: 1,500 cops on duty for India vs Australia T20 tie today

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 20, 2022 01:01 AM IST

Ahead of the India vs Australia T20 match on Tuesday, around 1,500 cops have been deputed on duty at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium at Mohali; also, 27 police checkpoints have been established within a 3km radius around the stadium

Virat Kohli practising at PCA Stadium in Mohali ahead of India’s T20 tie with Australia. (Keshav Singh/HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Ahead of the India vs Australia T20 match on Tuesday, around 1,500 cops have been deputed on duty at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium at Mohali.

As many as 27 police checkpoints have been established within a 3km radius around the stadium.

Akashdeep Singh Aulakh, superintendent of police, city, said, “We will be diverting the route near the PCA Stadium from 11.30 am on Tuesday for the match which will begin at 7.30pm. We will ensure that residents living in Phase 9 do not face any inconvenience. We will not allow any visitor to park vehicles blocking the right of way.”

He added that prior permission from the district magistrate is mandatory to use drones. PCA will allow entry of visitors from 10 gates circling the stadium. Parking facilities will be provided as per the rush, for which places have been earmarked, Aulakh said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP