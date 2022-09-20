Mohali: 1,500 cops on duty for India vs Australia T20 tie today

Ahead of the India vs Australia T20 match on Tuesday, around 1,500 cops have been deputed on duty at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium at Mohali.

As many as 27 police checkpoints have been established within a 3km radius around the stadium.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Akashdeep Singh Aulakh, superintendent of police, city, said, “We will be diverting the route near the PCA Stadium from 11.30 am on Tuesday for the match which will begin at 7.30pm. We will ensure that residents living in Phase 9 do not face any inconvenience. We will not allow any visitor to park vehicles blocking the right of way.”

He added that prior permission from the district magistrate is mandatory to use drones. PCA will allow entry of visitors from 10 gates circling the stadium. Parking facilities will be provided as per the rush, for which places have been earmarked, Aulakh said.