Mohali: 130 global researchers join CU’s faculty development programme

Chandigarh University on Monday inaugurated the 10th edition of its International Faculty Development Programme (IFDP), bringing together over 130 academicians, researchers and scientists from more than 100 universities across 40 countries. The 10-day programme includes experts from 58 QS-ranked universities, including six from institutions ranked among the world’s top 20 and 37 researchers listed among the world’s top 2% scientists.

The participants are from 40 countries. (HT Photo)

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Addressing the inaugural session, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) chairperson Pankaj Arora said educational reforms under the National Education Policy and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were strengthening India’s position as a global knowledge hub and advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Professor Luke Dickens of University College London emphasised that while artificial intelligence offers immense opportunities, its development must be guided by evidence-based research and responsible use. The programme will feature lectures, panel discussions and research collaborations aimed at promoting international academic partnerships and enhancing teaching and research practices.