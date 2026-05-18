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Mohali: 15-year-old raped several times, Youth Akali Dal leader arrested

The victim’s father stated in his complaint to the Mataur police station that the accused came in contact with the family in 2023 and later developed a relationship with his wife, following which she left him and began living with the accused in Sector 70, Mohali

Published on: May 18, 2026 05:20 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A Youth Akali Dal leader from Ludhiana has been arrested for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl repeatedly, Mohali police said on Sunday. Identified as Jaskaranjit Singh Deol, the accused is a core committee member of the Youth Akali Dal in Ludhiana, said Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, district (Ludhiana) president of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The accused is arrested and further investigation is ongoing. (HT File)

The victim’s father stated in his complaint to the Mataur police station that the accused came in contact with the family in 2023 and later developed a relationship with his wife, following which she left him and began living with the accused in Sector 70, Mohali.

He stated that the first sexual assault took place on October 25-26, 2024, when the accused, while bringing the girl from her boarding school in Dehradun, took her to a hotel in Mohali where he tried to establish physical relations with her and touched her inappropriately, the FIR stated. The girl alleged that he threatened to evict her and her mother if she disclosed the incident. He also managed her into silence by stating that her mother was pregnant and that stress could cause a miscarriage, the complainant stated. Such sexual assaults took place several times, the FIR mentioned.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 15-year-old raped several times, Youth Akali Dal leader arrested
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 15-year-old raped several times, Youth Akali Dal leader arrested
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