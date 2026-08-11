Zirakpur: 16-year-old girl on way to school abducted, gangraped

In an incident that has raised questions over women’s security in the densely populated Zirakpur area, a 16-year-old girl on way to school was allegedly abducted, taken to an undisclosed location and gangraped by three unidentified men.

A case has been registered under Sections 3(5) (common intention), 70(2) (gang rape), 140(3) (kidnapping), 351(1) (criminal intimidation) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT File)

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What’s shocking is the fact that the men, after abandoning her near a mall after the first instance – in broad daylight – again abducted her the next day and gangraped her.

According to the police, the girl had left home for school around 7.30 am on August 6 when she was allegedly intercepted by the men who were in a white car. The girl alleged that one of the accused used a cloth soaked in some sedative to get her unconscious, bundled her into their car and took her to an undisclosed location, where she was raped. Around 2.15 pm, they allegedly dropped her near Big Bazaar, Zirakpur, after threatening to kill her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

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{{^usCountry}} The girl said that she returned home but did not tell her family about the incident as she was scared for her life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The girl said that she returned home but did not tell her family about the incident as she was scared for her life. {{/usCountry}}

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The following morning, August 7, she again left for school around 7.30am. The same men allegedly intercepted her in the same white car, abducted her and gangraped her for a second time.

Victim rang up mother from a shopkeeper’s phone

When the victim failed to return home by 2.15 pm, her mother panicked and alerted her husband. The parents searched the school, where staff informed them that their daughter had been absent for two days. At 5.40 pm, the mother received a call from a local shopkeeper’s phone, where her daughter spoke to her in an inconsolable state. The parents later retrieved her in a semi-conscious, traumatised state and took her to the Baltana police post.

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Was found unconscious by passersby near a gift shop

According to the police, the accused had taken her to an undisclosed location and assaulted her. When she regained consciousness and resisted the assault, the accused allegedly again used the sedative on her before abandoning her near a gift shop in Baltana around 5pm. Passersby found her in a semi-conscious condition and gave her water. After regaining consciousness, she had used a shopkeeper’s phone to call her parents. Her family reached the spot and took her to the police.

3 days to incident, still no arrest

The family also handed police a slip that the girl said one of the accused had placed in her pocket several days before the alleged incidents. The slip reportedly carried the name “Vijay Saini” and a phone number.

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Zirkapur station house officer Jasbir Singh said no one has been arrested yet but raids are on. He added that police have formed teams to identify and trace the three accused. Investigators are also examining closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage on the route where the girl was allegedly intercepted and abandoned.

The case has been registered under Sections 3(5) (common intention), 70(2) (gang rape), 140(3) (kidnapping), 351(1) (criminal intimidation) and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).