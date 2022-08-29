Mohali: 2 years after NHAI took over, Airport Road still the worse for wear

It has been two years since the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority handed over the 3.5-km stretch of Airport Road extending from Chatt light point to McDonald’s Chowk in Zirakpur to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). However, the stretch continues to be the worse for wear with the highways authority neglecting repair work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The road, which is also known as PR-7, is pothole riddled and has not been re-carpeted for four years.

Claiming the road, which has worn away over the years, was hardly motorable, Kuldip Singh Walia, whose private residence is along the road, said, “I have lodged a complaint with the authority concerned several times, but nothing has been done so far. The road is dangerous for motorists and many accidents are reported on it.” He added that waterlogging also adds to commuters’ woes on the stretch.

“The NHAI seems to be waiting for a major tragedy. The repairs should be carried out on a priority basis as there are numerous housing societies on the road and thousands of motorists cross it on a daily basis,” said Randhir Rathee, another area resident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, NHAI regional officer RP Singh said, “The officials concerned have already been directed to repair the stretch. It will be done soon.”