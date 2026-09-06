A 21-year-old private university student was assaulted inside his rented flat in Kharar after a group of men allegedly barged into the premises and attacked him with wooden sticks on Thursday.

Police subsequently registered a case under Sections 115(2), 117(1), 126(2), 333, 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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According to the FIR registered at City Kharar police station, the complainant, Siddharth, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Panipat, was with his friend Krish, a Rohtak resident, at Flat 9G, Villa Plasio, near Modern Valley in Khanpur, around 6 am when Anmol Tyagi, one of his friends, allegedly turned up with three unidentified men.

The men allegedly assaulted Siddharth with wooden sticks. According to the complaint, Tyagi struck his left ankle, while another accused hit his head and a third hit his right foot. They allegedly continued beating him when he tried to escape.

Siddharth alleged that Tyagi also threatened to kill him and said the assault was linked to a previous dispute. When Krish tried to intervene, the accused allegedly slapped and punched him.

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{{^usCountry}} The attackers then fled, Siddharth said. He told police that seven to eight other persons were waiting outside in an unregistered Mahindra Scorpio SUV. His friend Vinay Pratap took him to Kharar civil hospital, where doctors examined him. His medico-legal report recorded nine blunt-force injuries. A medical examination classified five injuries as simple and two as grievous. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The attackers then fled, Siddharth said. He told police that seven to eight other persons were waiting outside in an unregistered Mahindra Scorpio SUV. His friend Vinay Pratap took him to Kharar civil hospital, where doctors examined him. His medico-legal report recorded nine blunt-force injuries. A medical examination classified five injuries as simple and two as grievous. {{/usCountry}}

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Police subsequently registered a case under Sections 115(2), 117(1), 126(2), 333, 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police officials are investigating the case and trying to identify and arrest those behind the assault.