Mohali: 225 cartons of whisky, countrymade liquor seized in Dera Bassi

Mohali senior superintendent of police Navjot Singh Mahal said the cartons carrying the whisky and countrymade liquor were concealed in a specially fabricated space in a truck
Dera Bassi SHO Jatin Kumar said they recovered 110 cartons of whisky and 115 of countrymade liquor which was meant to be sold in Haryana only. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 04:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Dera Bassi police on Thursday seized 225 cartons of whisky and countrymade liquor, which were smuggled into Punjab territory.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Navjot Singh Mahal said the cartons were concealed in a specially fabricated space in a truck.

“But our vigilant cops discovered the hidden items and recovered the liquor being smuggled into Punjab from Haryana,” he added.

Dera Bassi station house officer (SHO) Jatin Kumar said they recovered 110 cartons of whisky and 115 cartons of countrymade liquor which was meant to be sold in Haryana only.

Truck driver Jaspal Singh alias Kala, a resident of Janetpur village, has been arrested for smuggling liquor into Punjab.

He said a police team headed by ASI Narinder Kumar had set up a check post on Ambala-Dera Bassi highway when they stopped the truck. “On checking, they found something suspicious as the open area in the rear of the truck was not what it had to be actually,” the SHO said.

He said that a cabin was fabricated in the rear side of the truck in such a manner that it looked like the truck was empty.

The police have registered the FIR against Jaspal under Section 14 of the Excise Act.

