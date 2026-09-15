Mohali: 23-year-old knocked down by car, attacked with iron rods in Kharar

A 23-year-old man suffered critical injuries after a group allegedly rammed an SUV into him and attacked him with iron rods and sticks outside a flat in Omega City, Kharar, late Sunday night.

A case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Victim Navneet Kumar, who takes immigration coaching in the city, told police that he had gone to the area with his friend, Anuj, to meet an acquaintance, Ansh. Around 10 to 15 people were present inside Ansh’s flat at the time, he said.

After a while, a black Scorpio, carrying seven to eight people, and a white Swift with five to six others arrived. The occupants were carrying iron rods, wooden sticks and hammers, he said.

As the group started charging towards them, Kumar and Anuj started running. It was then that the Scorpio driver, later identified as Rajat Pandit, allegedly hit Kumar with the vehicle, knocking him to the ground. Pandit and his associates then allegedly attacked him with rods and sticks and threatened to kill him.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The victim said the attackers had an old dispute with Ansh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim said the attackers had an old dispute with Ansh. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He said his brother Aryan rushed him to the Kharar civil hospital, from where doctors referred him to civil hospital, Phase 6, Mohali. His family later shifted him to a private hospital in Phase 8, where he is undergoing treatment. A case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.