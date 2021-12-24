Mohali: 250 veterinary inspectors get appointment letters

Minister for animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa on Thursday handed over appointment letters to 250 newly appointed veterinary inspectors at the Livestock Bhawan in Sector 68, Mohali. The state government has recruited 250 veterinary inspectors in the animal husbandry department under the door-to-door employment programme.

Bajwa said the Punjab government was committed to providing employment to a maximum number of youth in the state. He said with the recruitment of new veterinary inspectors, the work of the animal husbandry department would be further accelerated and better services would be provided to animal keepers.

The minister said the animal husbandry department was providing elite breed and foreign semen/embryos which would significantly increase milk productivity.

He said the state government was committed to doubling the income of farmers and appealed to livestock owners/farmers that apart from agriculture, they must engage in allied occupations also like dairy farming, goat and pig rearing which would definitely increase their income.

Special chief secretary of the department Ravneet Kaur said the animal husbandry department was taking new initiatives for the improvement of the livestock so that the animal husbandry and dairy profession could be further developed in the state.

