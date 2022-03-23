Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: 26-year-old PhD scholar hangs himself at NIPER
chandigarh news

Mohali: 26-year-old PhD scholar hangs himself at NIPER

Police said the PhD scholar, a native of Guntoor in Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his hostel room at NIPER, Mohali
The PhD scholar left behind a suicide note in which he held only himself responsible for his extreme step and sought forgiveness from his family, said Mohali police. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 03:01 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 26-year-old PhD scholar was found hanging in his hostel room at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Sector 67 on Monday evening.

Police said the scholar, a native of Guntoor in Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan. “He left behind a suicide note in which he held only himself responsible for his extreme step and sought forgiveness from his family,” said inspector Gagandeep Singh, station house officer (SHO), Phase-11 police station.

The SHO said the student lived in a single-occupancy room. On Monday, when he did not turn up to play volleyball, one of his team mates called him over the phone. On receiving no response, the team mate went to his hotel room, but found it locked from the inside and also got no answer to repeated knocks.

After approaching the room from another side, he was shocked to find the 26-year-old hanging from the ceiling fan, and alerted the hostel staff and police.

Police moved the body to the civil hospital in Phase 6 for autopsy. The student’s parents arrived in the city on Tuesday.

Inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure have been initiated.

RELATED STORIES

Biker killed in collision with tractor trolley

A 67-year-old man was killed after a collision between his motorcycle and a tractor trolley near Mazat village in Mohali on Tuesday morning.

The deceased, Dilbar Singh, was a resident of Rampur village in Fatehgarh Sahib. He was on his way from his house to Mohali when the accident took place.

The tractor trolley driver fled the spot on foot, leaving his vehicle behind. Passers-by took Singh to the Kharar civil hospital, where he died during treatment. Investigating officer Bachan Lal said they had impounded the tractor and registered a case against the unidentified driver.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP