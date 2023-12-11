Mohali: 3 booked for throwing warning note, live cartridges inside Congress leader’s house

Police on Friday booked three men for throwing a life-threatening note, along with three live cartridges, inside the house of a Congress leader in Ward Number 1, Kurali.

Congress leader Kamaljit Singh Chawla told police that the three men, riding a motorcycle, struck outside his house around 2.54 am on Friday.

“When I woke up in the morning, I saw the note in which a warning to kill me was written in English. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras of my house. Earlier, Canada-based gangster Prince Chauhan had threatened me over the phone, but I had ignored the threats,” Chawla told police.

According to police, the miscreants didn’t fire any gunshots and only threw live cartridges inside the victim’s house. Kurali police, along with a team of Mohali CIA, are investigating the case.

Police have lodged an FIR under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 451 (house-trespass), 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment ) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and under relevant sections of the Arms Act.

